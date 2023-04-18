ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — While construction is still on-going for the new Hard Rock Casino in Rockford, four groups have come together to make sure that workers are safe while building.

Ringland Johnson, Illinois On-Site, Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council and OSHA have signed a strategic partnership to promote worker safety and health.

The four companies will oversee the operations while construction is on-going.

Each worker will have to go through a training process before they start working.

“So, each worker will have to trained the first day on the job, it’s called on-boarding, and that’s the day they will earn the hard hat sticker, ‘Don’t Gamble on Safety,'” said Brent Johnson, president of Ringland Johnson. “It looks like a poker chip, so they will be trained day one, they all will be trained 10 hours OSHA training certificate. Each foreman or supervisor of all trade contactors on-site eventually will earn a 30-hour OSHA training supervisor safety course.”

There is no word on when construction will be complete.