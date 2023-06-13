MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Middle school years can be tough, but a stateline school district hopes a change will make them a bit easier.

The Harlem School District plans to move 6th grade out of the elementary school building into the secondary school. Administrators said that it is all about giving students more opportunities.

There are more choices for students to explore at the middle school level. School district officials said that this change provides the students with more opportunity for growth.

“When I look at our surrounding areas, whether it’s Rockford, whether it’s Huntley, you know, there’s the six-eight model, and I feel like our sixth graders are falling behind a little bit when you think about other sixth graders and what they are introduced to,” said Dr. Terrell Yarbrough, Harlem School District 122 superintendent.

Sixth graders in the Harlem School District could be exposed to more sports, clubs and class choices while in the middle school building.

“Establishing our pathways at our high school level that also trickles down into the middle school, and so we’re starting to have our kids exposed to different career paths and introducing them to the options that are available out there,” said Jason Blume, director of equity and community engagement for Harlem.

It would also ease the transition between buildings.

“Now you can come in and kind of build relationships with your teachers, your administrators, you know, your coaches,” Yarbrough said. “Sixth grade, get used to it, 7th grade, 8th grade, then you transition to high school.”

Sixth graders at the middle school would have a team of teachers and support instead of being in one classroom for the majority of the day.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for them to expand and be able to start to develop some independence as they switch classes throughout the day and interact with more and more kids,” Blume said. “And so, I really think it’s a great opportunity to increase their social engagement.”

They also would not share the same building as 1st-5th graders. They are likely to have more in common with kids at the middle school.

“More interaction with peers who I feel are around the same age group, same likes, dislikes, things like that,” Yarbrough said. “Middle school is a tough, tough age group, right? And so, when I think of our 6th graders, I think of them being middle school kids.”

The Harlem School Board voted 5-1 in favor of the proposal at Monday night’s meeting/ The change will take effect in the 2024-2025 school year.