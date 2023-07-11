ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Kegel Harley-Davidson hosted a pre-party on Tuesday for riders who are celebrating the company’s 120th anniversary.

Riders from across the country have been making their way to Milwaukee, the home of Harley-Davidson, to celebrate. Rockford is the final stop for riders on the Southwest route.

The event ran until 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, featuring food tricks, vendors, prize drawings and live music.

The party will also help the local economy, as bikers planned to spend the night in Rockford hotels following the party.

“Yep, we are an official stop on the ride home to Milwaukee, heading to for, up there for the anniversary party,” said Katrina Mather, general manager of Kegel Harley-Davidson. So, what we do, we’ve been an overnight stop for many anniversaries in a row, so they come up here, we usually have something going on for them.”

The Kegel dealership has been around for 111 years of Harley-Davidson’s 120-year history.