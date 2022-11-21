ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A park tucked away in a Rockford neighborhood is getting some much-needed repairs and upgrades.

The project needed the approval in order for the park district to get started. It is a project that will be making an impact on the local park and the community.

“The City of Rockford and the Rockford Park District for Harmon Park,” said 4th Ward Alderman Kevin Frost. “The amendment reflects the district receiving funding in a desire to facilitate improvements to the park.”

Harmon Park in the Rolling Green neighborhood is getting the upgrades thanks to an agreement between the city and the park district.

“So, they came to us and it was a grant opportunity for them, and they just needed to get our agreement, which we obviously gave them,” Frost said.

The park district needed the approval from the city because of recent work in the area for drainage issues to help with flooding.

“The City of Rockford has been allowed to have this drainage area there on park district property for years,” Frost said. “And, so, because we had an intergovernmental agreement before, we just modified that intergovernmental agreement with them so they could, you know, make these improvements to the park.”

The project will cost nothing to the city.

“I think the park district was able to get a grant for some of the funding, and it’s a park district project,” Frost said. “Again, it’s on their property, it’s just we had this detention pond that they let us use on their property.”

Some of the upgrades to Harmon Park include a multi-purpose pathway, new pathway lighting and fitness equipment stations.

“The park district came to us, they’re the ones making these great improvements in Harmon Park,” Frost said.

There is no word yet on when the renovations will start. The park district is looking to enhance many other parks in the region in the coming years as well.