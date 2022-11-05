ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Veteran’s Day is next Friday, so Rockford’s Ethnic Heritage Museum honored local veterans on Saturday.

The Hispanic Gallery hosted a special program for Purple Heart recipient Aurelio DeLaRosa, as well as Ted Quinonez, both veterans from South Rockford.

Esteban Martinez, Rockford’s first Hispanic patrol officer and detective, was also honored along other local service members.

“I think it’s just really important to know the history of any type of service that veterans do, because they’re the ones that are pretty much fighting for our freedom and they’re great leaders,” said Monica Terronez, director of the Hispanic Gallery. “Most of the soldiers and their experiences teach us things that we really need to know.”

The two-day event continued Sunday.