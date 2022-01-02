Rockford’s Human Library shares real experiences

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local church welcomed guest readers, and while the books were not paperback, humans told their individual stories instead.

The Unitarian Universalist Church, 4848 Turner St, welcomed all walks of life to their congregation on Sunday. From international students to immigrants and Vietnam veterans, stories were told to give a glimpse into what other people’s lives are like.

The “books” were people who volunteered to share part of their story. Readers sat in smaller groups, listened and were able to ask questions.

“We hope that this kind of conversation and interaction can reduce the prejudices or stereotypes that we all carry about various groups,” said Shiraz Tata with the Unitarian Universalist Church.

People interested in becoming a “book” and sharing their story should contact the Human Library.