Rockford’s Ingersoll Machine Tool’s printer in running for ‘Coolest Thing Made in Illinois’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A giant 3D printer made by Rockford’s Ingersoll Machine Tool in in the running for “Coolest Thing Made in Illinois.”

The “Masterprint” has advanced to the second round in the Makers Madness contest, advancing to the Top 8.

The Illinois Manufacturer’s Association launched the game to showcase products made by companies across the state.

It’s also designed to show the range of career opportunities in the manufacturing industry.

Voting for the second round lasts until March 22nd.

To cast your vote for the “Masterprint” to make it into the Fantastic 4, click here.

