ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Irish Rose Saloon has closed “indefinitely” due to a family illness, the bar said Tuesday.

“All of our wonderful guests and employees are important to us, but we kindly ask everyone to respect the privacy of family members as they and close friends of the Rose sort out what the future holds,” the bar said in a Facebook post.

The Irish Rose Saloon, at 519 E. State Street, has been owned by Mike Leifheit for 40 years. The building formerly housed The Stop Tap and Ma’s Cafe.

Leifheit restored the building to much of its 1880’s architecture.