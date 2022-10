ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Anderson Japanese Gardens got into the Halloween spirit on Saturday.

They hosted their annual “Spooktacular.” Children and families got to trick-or-treat their way through the gardens. There was a spooky garden graveyard, crafts, activities and a visit from Hoo Haven animals and friends.

The Rockford Public Library also stopped by with their mobile library to read stories in the garden pavilion.