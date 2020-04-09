Rockford’s JMK Nippon to close temporarily, starting Sunday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s JMK Nippon Japanese restaurant announced Thursday that it will be temporarily shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Like all restaurants in Illinois, JMK had moved from dine-in service to carryout and delivery.

Now, the restaurant, located at 2551 N Perryville Rd, will close beginning Sunday, April 12th.

“As the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to worsen over the next couple weeks, we feel it is our duty to keep our customers and employees as safe as possible. We are so grateful for the love and support you all have shown us over the last several weeks! We love our customers and appreciate your understanding during this unprecedented time,” the company said on Facebook.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

