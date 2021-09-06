Rockford’s Labor Day classic car show draws enthusiasts from across the Midwest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Although Rockford’s annual Labor Day Parade and picnic at Davis Park was canceled this year due to a surge in Covid-19 infections, the Labor Day Car Show went on as planned.

More than 150 classic cars pulled into Davis Park this morning.

The Rockford Area Car Shows and Cruises puts on the show every year, and organizers said Monday’s event had a good turnout, with people coming from across the Midwest to see the vehicles.

“Being a Union Member for 38 years, and actually not being able to march in the parade or drive your car in the parade, and still being able to have the event, having all of these people come out, it’s a great feeling,” said show promoter, Ron Mahnke.

The car show doubles as a fundraiser for the United Way of the Rock River Valley.