Rockford’s Laser Quest permanently closes, cites coronavirus pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Laser Quest, a laser tag entertainment venue in Rockford which has been open for 27 years, announced Tuesday that it is closing permanently due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The company made the announcement on Facebook. “Over the past 27 years, Laser Quest has brought fun to life with countless birthday parties, day camps, and youth group activities, plus numerous corporate and educational outings.
“As much as we wanted to re-open, the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting uncertain economic climate have made the continued operation of our location next to impossible,” the company said.
Laser Quest is located at 293 Executive Pkwy.
MORE HEADLINES:
- ‘Tell my mom I love her’: Graphic body camera video shows police officer shooting 13-year-old boy with autism
- UPS hiring 1,200 seasonal employees in Rockford
- Nearly 8,500 COVID-19 related deaths reported to date in Illinois, as U.S. marks 200,000 lost
- Group of dads tackle man accused of peeping on teen in Cracker Barrel restroom
- Full List: Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close these stores by the end of 2020
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!