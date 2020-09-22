Rockford’s Laser Quest permanently closes, cites coronavirus pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Laser Quest, a laser tag entertainment venue in Rockford which has been open for 27 years, announced Tuesday that it is closing permanently due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company made the announcement on Facebook. “Over the past 27 years, Laser Quest has brought fun to life with countless birthday parties, day camps, and youth group activities, plus numerous corporate and educational outings.

“As much as we wanted to re-open, the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting uncertain economic climate have made the continued operation of our location next to impossible,” the company said.

Laser Quest is located at 293 Executive Pkwy.

