ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Lino’s continued to host their pop-ups markets in Rockford on Sunday, with this week’s theme being “Motors Mercado.”

The car and motorcycle show had everything from trucks to Model-Ts. Of course, there was lots of food, vendors and organizations as well.

Organizers said that these various themes bring different types of communities together.

“The two Porsches, they wanted to be parked next to each other because while they know Porsche, they have never seen each other’s car before,” said organizers Mark Ackerman and Charlie Schweinler. “One guy’s telling him that he’s down by Stillman Valley and the other guy is north of Janesville. So, it’s like bringing two communities together.”

The next “Mercado” will be a grand Italian wine tasting on September 24.