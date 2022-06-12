ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Hundreds came out for the “Live at Levings” concert series kickoff on Sunday.

It was the first of six events. Musicians got the chance to showcase their talents on stage. Organizers said that it is a chance for residents to take pride in their hometown.

“They say ‘build it and they will come,’ and that’s what we have been doing for years,” said Harlan Jefferson, director of Live at Levings. It’s about family, it’s about positivity. We have been having so much negative stuff going on in the world and the City of Rockford. Let’s not think about that today.”

The next concert will be held next Sunday at the Sinnissippi Music Shell, 1401 N. 2nd St.