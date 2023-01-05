ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford native and Auburn High School alum, Lloyd Sy, lost on his third day of the Jeopardy! game show, but took home $53,578 in winnings.

28-year-old Sy beat 13-time super winner Ray LaLonde on Tuesday’s show. LaLonde had earned $354,300.

Sy won again on Wednesday before being defeated by Patrick Curran on Thursday’s episode.

Sy is four months away from earning his PhD in English literature from the University of Virginia. He studied English and computer science at Brown University after graduating from Auburn in 2012.

He said that his “Jeopardy!” success came from knowledge and buzzer speed. Sy credits his preparation to practicing with a ballpoint pen and being on the high school’s Quiz Bowl team.

“That was a big part of my high school experience, and, so, I feel like most of my preparation for the show actually happened as I was preparing for Quiz Bowl back in high school,” he said.

Sy auditioned for “Jeopardy!” last July. The process included an online test, a test on Zoom and a mock game with other hopeful contestants. He found out that he made the cut at the end of October, and was flown out to film in mid-November.

Sy said in an interview with Eyewitness News that he is currently focused on job interviews to be a college professor.