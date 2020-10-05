Rockford’s Mayor asks for “full transparency” in officer involved shooting investigation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara released a statement on the on-going officer involved shooting investigation that happened on October 2nd.

“As you probably know by now, there was a shooting on Friday night involving a Rockford police officer during the pursuit of a suspect wanted on multiple warrants. Immediately upon learning of the incident, Chief Dan O’Shea asked the Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force to investigate the actions of those involved. As with any investigation, it will take time for the independent task force to examine all of the facts of the case. My hope and expectation is that the task force continue to brief the public in a timely manner and ultimately announce publicly, and with full transparency, the outcome of their investigation. I take this incident incredibly seriously and I know the task force does as well. Incidents such as these are some of the most difficult for our community and our officers. I ask the community to respect the investigation and reserve judgement on the officer and citizen involved.” – Mayor Tom McNamara

21-year-old Tyris Jones is currently in stable but critical condition after being shot three times by a Rockford Police Officer.

Credit: Rockford Area Crimestoppers

An officer tried pulling Jones over, but instead was led on a chase for nearly 9 minutes until Jones crashed the vehicle he was driving into another car.

Jones tried running away that’s when the cop fired off five shots near the intersection of Harrison Avenue and S. Main Street.

Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea turned the investigation over to the Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force.

