Rockford’s Mayor listens to residents express their concerns, aspirations for the city’s future

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Residents had the chance to go one-on-one with Mayor Tom McNamara.

It was the first “Night Out With The Mayor” of 2020.

Residents from Loves Park expressed their concerns about the Mental Health Tax. That tax would see a half-cent sales tax increase in Winnebago County.

Voters will weigh in on that during the March primary.

Mayor Tom McNamara sat down for an hour and spent a few minutes with each resident that came.

His goal is to help create a positive future in Rockford.

Some residents are worried about the future of Rockford Public Schools.

“Since we’re getting jobs now in Rockford that I’m a little concerned because of the school district’s test scores, and I’ve heard employers complain that kids are not prepared for the job force,” said Rockford resident, Nancy Gdowski. “What I’m concerned with the mayor, we don’t always agree but I’d like him to use his bully pulpit a little bit more because he’s working hard to bring jobs to the city and I know the chamber is too, and I’d just like to see the school district corporate more with them.”

Gdowski says her kids went to Rockford schools and that they received a wonderful education.

She hopes that Rockford’s Government and the Rockford School District can partner up to help student’s success.

