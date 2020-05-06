Rockford’s Memorial Day parade canceled

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County has canceled all Memorial Day events, including Rockford’s downtown parade, due to coronavirus concerns.

The parade, Memorial Day Ceremony and Sinking of the Ship Ceremony were due to be held on Monday, May 25th.

“Although the events are canceled we would like to ask the public to keep the spirit of

Memorial Day alive by decorating a Veterans grave on this day and to honor the sacrifices made by our Military Veterans,” the county said in a statement.

The City of Rockford announced this week that it still intends to hold a Fourth of July celebration, but all other 4th of July festivities such as the parade, carnival, Davis Park entertainment, and vendors have been cancelled. Mayor McNamara discouraged people from gathering to watch the show, since we aren’t sure how things will look two months from now.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

