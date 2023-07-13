ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Midtown Market is now open for the summer season.

The market is located in the 4th Avenue parking lot of the Rockford Public School District headquarters.

Vendors range from farmers with fresh produce to local entrepreneurs selling their products. There will also be food trucks and live music.

Visitors can also find information about resources available to them.

“With people working in the community, live in the community, they need to know what’s in the community,” said manager Malika Miller. “So, we’re just trying to make sure people get all the information, because you go to a lot of different places, nobody has any information and people don’t know what we out there for your community.”

The Midtown Market runs every Thursday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. through the end of September.