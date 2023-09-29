ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — History will come to life this weekend at the Midway Village Museum as it hosts its annual World War II Days.

The grounds of the turn-of-the-century village, at 6799 Guilford Road, will be transformed, with some areas taking visitors to the European battlefront.

A portion will honor Rockford’s Camp Grant, which acted as a training depot and prisoner of war camp during the war.

Hundreds of re-enactors will take part in the event.

Coordinator Dave Fornell said, “This is an event where you can see the history sort jump off the page. We do the battle reenactments and that’s fun, the kids certainly enjoy it. But, see the minutiae around the camps and actually hearing the stories and understanding, so what kind of soldier are you, why are you dressed as a German, what did your unit do during the war? All of a sudden you have a first-person experience with them.”

World War II Days runs Saturday, September 30th and Sunday, October 1st, with gates opening at 10 a.m.