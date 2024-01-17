ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Midway Village Museum will celebrate a milestone this year as it turns 50.

Midway Village, a replica Victorian-era village and museum located at 6799 Guilford Road, was founded by the Rockford, Harlem, and Swedish Historical Societies, with a goal to collect, preserve, and interpret the history of the Rockford area.

This year, with the help of the Blazer Foundation, the interiors of the Victorian Village buildings will undergo restoration and a new, permanent Camp Grant exhibit will also launch.

“We really treasure our history and we like to discover new things that we haven’t told about our history and try to incorporate those into either a part of our programming or our temporary exhibits,” said executive director Patrick O’Keefe. “So, we continue to strive to tell all of our history. It’s really important for everybody to see themselves in the history we tell of our community and we continue to strive to do that.”

Forty-thousand people visited Midway Village in 2023.