ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A symbol of the nation was given a ceremonial farewell Monday evening.

A flag retirement ceremony was held in Rockford at the site of the former Magna. The Miracle Mile, with the help of Boy Scout Troop #14, hosted the event. The evening was a thank you to the community. Donors helped the Miracle Mile replace 300 American flags along E. State Street. Old or worn flags are cut into strips and incinerated as part of the ceremony.

Boy scouts who took part said that it is important to show respect to the stars and stripes.

“The American flag is one of our most, it’s the heart of our country, it’s what unites all of us,” said Mason Wilke, Tenderfoot of Boy Scout Troop #14. “Even though we might not agree on some stuff, we still agree as one as a nation. We are one.”

Veterans from VFW Post 9759 in Loves Park also took part.