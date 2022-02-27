ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Monday marks the end of the state’s indoor mask mandate.

That means residents will no longer have to hunt for face coverings before entering their favorite retailers or restaurants. John Conforti, owner of Mr. C’s Family Restaurant, said he fells that it is a day most people have been waiting for, but also acknowledges that not everyone is ready.

“On Mon. February 28, we will lift the indoor mask requirement for the State of Illinois,” Governor JB Pritzker said.

It is the end of an era. As positive COVID-19 cases continue to decline, Pritzker is saying goodbye to masks in the state.

“I’m just glad that part is hopefully over,” Conforti said.

Some stateline businesses are ready to get back to normal.

“It’s a social gathering place, and masks don’t help make people feel like they’re out and about,” Conforti said.

Conforti said that, while some are looking forward to going maskless, other customers are not quite ready.

“A lot of people are still leery about going out, that’s not going to change,” he said. “Some people are still going to wear a mask, some people are not.”

However, Mr. C said that he has a solution to serve all customers, mask or no mask.

“I’m so glad that it’s kind of over, but as I told you earlier, people still, a lot of people still don’t want to come inside,” Conforti said. “They thank us everyday for still doing the curbside.”

He said that curbside ordering is here to stay for that reason.

“I won’t stop doing it until there’s a call for it,” he said. “If it’s something this business has to do forever, than that’s what it’s going to do.”

Conforti said that he is excited to finally see smiling faces again.