ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local association opened its doors to help local and regional businesses sell their wares.

The Muslim Association of Greater Rockford hosted the bi-monthly “Community Fair” on Sunday afternoon. There was food, household items, clothing and jewelry up for grabs.

Organizers said that it is a chance to get some items that are not always easy to find in Rockford.

“So, because we have Ramadan coming up, I’ve had quite a few people come up and tell me that they are very pleased with being able to come buy, like, for example the head scarf that I’m currently wearing here at the event today,” said Samra Isic, public relations chair for the Muslim Association of Greater Rockford. “So, that’s really nice that we have that for them.”

Visitors were also provided free blood pressure screenings and information as part of Heart Awareness Month.