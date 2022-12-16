ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carpenter’s Place, a day shelter for Rockford’s homeless population, is opening a new thrift store in the former Hilander/Schnucks supermarket on Rural Street.

Carpenter’s Corner, at 1715 Rural Street, on the corner of Prospect, still doesn’t have an official opening date, but it will begin taking donations, starting Monday, of clothes, books, small appliances, and other items to resell at the store.

Profits will be used to help the homeless.

“Getting us from here to there has been a couple of year process, and, frankly, I think it’s been a lot longer than any of us thought when we started down this road,” said executive director, Mike O’Connor. “It’s been two years in the making but we’re so glad to be in the home stretch here.”

The organization announced it had purchased the building in August 2020.

Carpenter’s Place, at 1149 Railroad Avenue, serves Rockford’s homeless population by providing a day center for people in need, along with showers, meals, a place to store belongings, and and address to receive mail.