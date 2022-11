ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Nicholas Conservatory will be glowing before residents know it.

“All Aglow” was named by an online blog as one of the 16 best places to view Christmas lights around Chicago. It includes 300,000 lights and 50 handmade candy canes throughout the gardens.

The event, which starts Saturday, is free to walk through. The lights will be turned on at dusk every day.