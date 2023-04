ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Nicholas Conservatory and Garden is lit up purple in honor of “National Donate Life Month.”

Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Donor Network is spearheading the campaign. Their goal is to inspire 30,000 people in Illinois to “say yes to donation.”

The Morgan Steet Bridge will show off a shade of purple on April 16 and keep the lights that way through the end of the month.