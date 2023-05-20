ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A summertime staple has returned to Rockford.

“North End City Market” opened Saturday morning at the corner of N. Main and Auburn Streets. Marketgoers can shop for fresh fruits and veggies, honey, baked goods and more.

This weekend was also the first “Flower Fest.” Shoppers could grab a passport to get stamped at different locations and then enter to win a bag filled with items from local businesses.

Vendors said that this event brigs the community together to support each other.

“It really gives you a character of Rockford,” said Jorge Martinez, co-owner of Angie’s Tamales. “You know, sometimes we don’t know all that Rockford has, so these events give us a platform to showcase what everybody has to bring.”

The market will be open Saturday mornings through October 14. Admission is free.