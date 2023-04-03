ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It is time for Rockford residents who have a gravel driveway to start considering an upgrade.

Homeowners have until Nov. 1, 2024 to make the switch to asphalt or concrete. This came after Rockford aldermen approved an amendment to enforce a decades old rule. That rule does not allow gravel driveways.

This only applies to homes built after 1973.

The changes have been in the works since 2016, but has been pushed back and delayed multiple times.

Homeowners could face penalties, including fines, if they fail to make the change.