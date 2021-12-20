Rockford’s old Times Theater undergoing $14 million renovation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Downtown Rockford theater could soon gain new life.

The Times Theater on North Main Street has sat empty for the last 20 years. Developer Joseph James Partners owns the property, and the company said that just over $14 million is needed to complete the project. About $3 million is still needed.

Joseph James said that it will apply for a state grant to cover the shortage. Once complete, the Times can host audiences of between 650 and 900 people.

“This is kind of that sweet spot, we call it a mid-size. It’s actually, probably, in the broad scheme of things, still considered small, but between Nordlof and Coronado, it’s kind of right in the middle,” said Peter Provenzano, President of Joseph James Partners. “So, it just rounds out the offering that we have down here to be able to bring more acts. If we can program this thing at least a couple more nights a week, I think that will be a really big deal.”

The Times first opened in 1938, and the group hopes to reopen theater doors in 2023.