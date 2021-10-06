Rockford’s oldest African-American community center receives $10K donation from a neighbor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Booker Washington Center received a donation of $10,000 on Wednesday from Waldom Electronics, Inc.

Waldom Electronics is an electronic component distributor at 1801 Morgan Street. The company’s chief operating officer, Chris Laurent, said the donation means the African American community center can continue to create an uplifting environment for the Rockford area.

“We’re right down the street a couple blocks and we’re just happy that we’re able to donate this and support the community, to help not only the folks that are here, but to help people that may come work for us one day, to keep growing the community even further,” Laurent said.

The U.S. Congress recognizes the 97-year-old Booker Washington Center, at 524 Kent Street, as Illinois’ oldest African-American community center.

The facility is named after Booker T. Washington, a former slave who became an educator, author, speaker, and advisor to several U.S. Presidents.