ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Fire crews were called out to fight a fire at Oleson Plaza, a senior-living high-rise apartment building at 511 N. Church Street on Friday afternoon.

The call went out at 5:43 p.m.

First arriving units were able to see smoke coming from the 3rd floor.

Olesen Plaza is a 14-story high rise that opened in 1973 and is currently owned by the Rockford Housing Authority. The building contains 151 units and, at 133 feet tall, is the 9th tallest building in Rockford.