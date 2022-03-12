ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “Paddyfest” was back in Rockford on Saturday, even with the St. Patrick’s Day parade cancelled.

The event was held at the Prairie Street Brewing Company, 200 Prairie St., until 7:30 p.m. Admission was $10 to get in, and all kids under 14 could get in for free. There was live music, entertainment and special Irish food, including house-made corned beef brisket, fried cabbage and reuben egg rolls.

People were excited to have the event back, even with the parade not happening.

“They marched once a year to show the people of their town that they were proud of who they were and proud of what they accomplished,” said Danny McDade, president of Rockford’s Irish Marching Society.

The annual St. Patrick’s Day parade is next Saturday, and it will kick off at 7th Street and 5th Avenue, ending at the Prairie Street Brewing Company.