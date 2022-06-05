ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An annual Sunday market with a focus on food and family returned to Lino’s parking lot.

“Pasqua Mercato” pays homage to the old Italian neighborhoods that would gather on Sundays. Pasqua is the name of Lino’s matriarch.

Lino’s parking lot, 5611 E. State St., will be filled each Sunday with live music, food vendors and small businesses selling their goods.

“It’s a chance for entrepreneurs to get out and experience some things,” said Pasqua Mercato organizer Charlie Schweinler. “It’s a good chance for the community to come together as a family. It’s all about the kids and enjoying each others company, and just getting together.”

Pasqua Mercato will happen for the next 13 Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each week has a different theme, including a car show and art show.