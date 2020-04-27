Rockford’s Public Works Department patches over 6,000 potholes in over than a month

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) –Rockford’s Public Works Department reports they have patched 6,885 potholes since March 21, the initial date of Governor Pritzker’s stay-at-home order.

Residents can report a specific pothole by calling  779-348-7260 or filling out a service request form at www.rockfordil.gov.

