Rockford’s Public Works Department patches over 6,000 potholes in over than a month

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) –Rockford’s Public Works Department reports they have patched 6,885 potholes since March 21, the initial date of Governor Pritzker’s stay-at-home order.



Residents can report a specific pothole by calling 779-348-7260 or filling out a service request form at www.rockfordil.gov.

