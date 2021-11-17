Rockford’s Retired Men’s Club kicks off Christmas tree sale

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Families are starting to put up their Christmas trees for the holiday season, and those in the market for a live tree should consider picking one up from Rockford’s “Retired Men’s Club.”

The group’s annual Christmas tree sale will return for its 50th year on Saturday, after no sales in 2020 due to COVID-19. Proceeds benefit the YMCA’s annual campaign.

Trees, wreaths and roping are available, but inventory is limited due to the national tree shortage.

“Normally we have like five kinds of trees,” said Retired Men’s Club’s Loren Salzman. “This year we’re only able to sell two kinds; the Canaan and the Balsam trees are the only two that we’re able to sell this year, but they’re nice trees, they’re beautiful trees.”

The Christmas tree lot is located at Highcrest Centre, 1670 N Alpine Rd, and is open seven days a week.