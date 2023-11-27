ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you visited downtown Rockford this weekend for Stroll on State, there may have been some changes you noticed.

New storefronts are joining the city’s River District, some have left the area, and others have changed their locations.

Jarrod Hennis, secretary of Rockford River District Association, says being business friendly is the reason for the attention.

“That’s kind of what the River District’s taking over is trying to be that conduit to help small businesses and give them what they need and connect them to know people they need to talk to, to help make things more efficient or more successful,” Hennis said. And I think the next big thing is trying to get a lot of the developers and landlords on board to help make their tenants be more successful.”

The association is also hosting monthly meetings with the district’s small businesses to create a better sense of community.

Several new businesses like restaurants, salons, theaters and more are making their way to the downtown area. Sidnee Benhoff is the store manager at a new salon opening in the area, Parella Beauty Co. She says the efforts from the association have created a closer relationship.

“[The] River District and just downtown Rockford in general is like a pretty tight knit community. Like we like to help each other out and support each other,” said Benhoff. “That’s the whole point of, you know, small businesses is to help one another out and make sure you’re constantly like reposting their stuff and sharing whatever they’re doing and going into their businesses and that type of thing. And that’s like one of the things that I love because I love to be able to support other people and their businesses. So yeah, it’s definitely like a great community down here.”

Hennis adds that new businesses are good for the entire area, not just a single district.

“The pro of new is it’s new energy. So people that are excited to market and get people downtown and and also struggle, right. It’s like you want to hustle more because you have to get that new business going. So that brings a lot more energy and new people downtown.”