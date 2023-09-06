ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s “Riverview Ice House” was set to close.

It was on the park district’s “Action Plan” back in 2020, but the community stepped up to save it. Now, the renovations are nearly done.

The facility spent the last two years undergoing a $9 million upgrade, including a new ice system mechanicals as well as new locker rooms, bathrooms and a new look for the lobby.

The Rockford Park District will show off the ice house on October 4. The Rockford IceHogs will be playing a preseason game there that night against the Iowa Wild. It will be their first preseason game in Rockford since 2017.