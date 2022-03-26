ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The RORO Expo is back this weekend, and it is under a new name; The Stateline Business Expo.

The event will take place at Hononegah Community High School, 307 Salem St., It is the first time it is being held since COVID-19 started.

The expo is operated by the Stateline Chamber and is free for the community to attend. Over 100 local businesses are taking part in the expo, ranging from health and landscaping to community service and everything inbetween.

The chairman of the expo is excited to be back.

“Everyone is excited to be back, it’s just been fantastic to see all the smiling faces and see all of the businesses who supported this and the consumers who are coming back,” said Ryan Rydell. “It’s just been a fantastic sense of community here.”

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. More information can be found on the Stateline Chamber’s website.