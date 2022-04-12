ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford park has a new name in honor of the man who spent decades to improve the district.

The former Saturn Park on Garrett Lanes is now the “Keeling Trailhead Park,” named after Jim Keeling. He started fundraising for the park district in 1990 and served as foundation president from 2010 to 2011. His efforts have raised more than $40 million for the parks, and he has also helped develop youth and community programs.

Keeling said that he is touched by the outpouring of support.

“So nice to also be able to see tangible results, but then also hear about the intangible results when you don’t expect them,” Keeling said. “Like when Commissioner Brown told me tonight that she has been watching me and that I’m a role model, you know, for her, it meant really a lot to me.”

A new playground is under construction at the park. Parks administrators expect work to wrap up by the end of spring.