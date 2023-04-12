ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Despite Wednesday’s school shooter threats being nothing more than a hoax, some students and staff may feel nervous to return.

Even though the threat was false, the feelings are still very real. Experts said that students, staff, faculty and even parents should not be afraid to talk to someone about what they went through.

“I think when you look at the magnitude of this incident, although a hoax, it’s still going to have a rippling effect throughout the community,” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.

Emotions were high Wednesday morning at East High School, feelings of anger, fear and frustration. Medical experts said that it leaves an impact not just on the people involved.

“This is an issue that is going to affect someone the rest of their life,” said Therasa Yehling, manager of the OSF Strive Trauma Recovery Center. “They will have to learn how to manage it like any other disease, and it can affect them not only emotionally, but physically.”

East High will have staff and faculty, as well as outside resources, ready to help students.

“We will have a significant added response for any trauma or grief counseling,” said Dr. Ehren Jarret, superintendent of RPS 205. “These are very traumatic events. Thankfully, this was not any kind of an actual injury or fatality, but we do know students were very impacted by this.”

It is not just students who will be affected by this.

“Look at the impact that this is going to have on the young kids, the teachers, the school staff… the parents and families you’re seeing. Kids coming out of the school, hugging their parents,” McNamara said.

Experts said that it is important to acknowledge feelings instead of bottling them up. There is no time limit when it comes to healing.

“Do what you can to manage this, don’t be afraid of it and have that radical acceptance that you are fine,” Yehling said.

Experts encourage talking to somebody, whether it is a family member, friend or a professional.