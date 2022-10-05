ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Senior Follies returned for the 27th year for another musical revue.

Seniors took to the stage of the Nordlof Center Wednesday afternoon and evening. This year’s performance was entitled “On with the Show.” It is a review of singing, dancing and comedy.

Special celebrity performers included Paul Logli as emcee. Dr. T and Mike Williamson also shared their talents.

The cast is made up of all volunteers.

“I think it’s really important because it shows that seniors don’t have to sit at home and watch TV, or whatever, you can get out,” said cast member Jan Hagenlockher. “It’ll make you feel better, you feel younger, we have a lot of fun. Music is a great outlet for so many people. Music helps you stay healthy.”

All proceeds from the shows will benefit the Rockford Public Library.