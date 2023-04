ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Clean up continued at Rockford’s Sinnissippi Golf Course on Monday, as more than 40 trees went down during Friday night’s storm.

The park district said that park maintenance teams spent the day cleaning up. They asked residents to watch out for trucks and machinery near Parkview Avenue and Guilford Road.

The storm did a lot of damage to the course, primarily to holes 5-11. The course was supposed to open on Sunday, but they not do not know when opening day will be.