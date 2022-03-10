ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been postponed due to weather, according to the Irish Marching Society.

The parade, originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 12th, will now be held on Saturday, March 19th.

Paddyfest will still take place this Saturday, March 12th at 4 p.m. at Prairie Street Brewing Company, 200 Prairie Street.

“We felt that it would be far too miserable for the marchers and that the parade attendance would suffer as well. We want this event to be well attended by the community as a way of celebrating Spring and coming out of Covid. With the weather we didn’t see that happening. What is the purpose of a parade if there’s no one around to watch it? This decision also allows to move forward with attempting to dye the river green this year,” the Irish Marching Society said in a statement.