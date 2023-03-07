ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Irish Marching Society’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade will bring attendees closer to the emerald water of the Rock River this Saturday.

St. Patrick’s Day falls on Friday, March 17th this year, but the 47th annual parade will be held this Saturday, March 11th, starting at 3 p.m. at the Rockford Public Schools administration building, at 501 7th Street, heading up to Charles Street, E. State Street, and along Water Street.

Organizers hope the new route will encourage more people to get close to the river, which will be dyed green.

“We wanted to have the parade get close to the river or as close as possible,” said the Irish Marching Society’s Tyler Pickering. “[We’re going] to dye it green so we can have more people come down and view the green river, take the photo op, put it on social media, and kind of create a little bit of a social media blitz.”

Irish food and music will be on hand at Paddyfest, the after-party, at The Standard, at 214 E State Street.

The Irish Marching Society is still in need of volunteers.