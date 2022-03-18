ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Although St. Patrick’s Day was Thursday, Rockford will celebrate with a parade on Saturday.

The Irish Marching Society’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade was originally planned to roll through downtown Rockford last weekend, but it was postponed due to cold weather.

The parade will form at 7th Street and 4th Avenue then head north from 7th to E. State, before heading west to Madison and then north to Prairie Street Brewing company.

Street closures will start at 1:30 p.m.

The City of Rockford also said a hockey tournament at the Riverview Ice House may limit parking in that area.