ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Getting from one side of Rockford to the other may take a little longer starting this week.

State Street will soon be all torn up, parts of it closed completely, lasting through most of the year. That includes both East and West State Street. One local shop is skeptical about the road closure, but public works said that it will all be worth it in the end.

“This is like, one of the only grocery stores in this area, so this road is traveled a lot,” said Amy Thijssen, assistant manager at ‘Save A Lot.’

“Save A Lot” sits on the corner of W. State Street. A portion of the road from Day Avenue to Independence Avenue will be closed starting Monday. The road will go from two lanes to four. New storm sewers, signals, sidewalks and a multi-use path will also be added.

It is a state led project, which Kyle Saunders, the Director of Public Works, said is phase two of reconstruction for the road.

“It’s a really important artery into our city that has needed public infrastructure investment for some time now,” Saunders said.

While the end result is promising, there are still concerns in the meantime. Thijssen said that the closure not only impacts business for them, but it will be inconvenient for people in the neighborhood as well.

“People work on the other side of town too, so to get from here to there, how are they going to do that without that stretch of road,” she said.

Drivers will have to go around. The detour will use Central Avenue to Preston Street to Pierpoint Avenue.

“It’s a great project for our community,” Saunders said. “It’s hopefully going to continue to spur economic redevelopment and investment in those neighborhoods.”

Construction will last the majority of the year, according to Saunders. I-DOT reminded people to pay extra attention when near work zones.