ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Prom season is here, but from the dress to shoes and other accessories, the cost of the big night can add up.

Becca’s Closet has been helping teens in the area for over a decade. Dresses are donated by individuals and retailers.

The gift of a dream dress helps empower young women who may not otherwise be able to afford it.

The group moved to a new location at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 3300 Rural St., this year, but the magic that happens is still the same.

“We were able to serve about 60 young people who took about 85 prom dresses with the help of a dozen volunteers,” said Bob Black, executive director of Rockford Area Lutheran Ministries. “We’re so happy to make their spring season special.”

Becca’s Closet will be open again next Sunday, the 23rd, and Saturday the 29th.