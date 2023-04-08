ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Prom season is on the way, which means it is time to start looking for the perfect prom dress.

Becca’s Closet of Rockford serves hundreds of young people leading up to prom, homecoming and other formal events each year. However, they will have a new location this year.

The organization empowers young women in Rockford and the surrounding area with the gift of formal wear that they might not otherwise be able to afford. They will be serving from the new location inside of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 3300 Rural St., this year.

Volunteers said that they are excited for this new change.

“It’s a lot a learning experience, to say the least, moving all these dresses,” said volunteer David Musser.

Volunteers gathered at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepard to help load in racks of dressed to go to the new home of Becca’s Closet. Musser said that he has UPS experience, but had never done anything like this before.

“Finding a truck that would accommodate the height of these racks was a challenge,” Musser said. “We finally found this one. It’s their biggest truck that they were able to rent to us, and this is what it takes.”

Bob Black, executive director of Rockford Area Lutheran Ministries, said that they will be moving around 2,000 dresses, along with shoes and accessories.

“Change is always a lot of work, and it doesn’t happen without a whole lot of volunteers,” Black said. “So today, we’re finishing up our move to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, so that next Saturday we can begin getting dresses out for this prom season.”

Both Black and Musser are excited to start serving the community in the new home of Becca’s Closet.

“When you see someone get the right dress and find that one and they just, you can see them light up and so happy,” Musser said. “Everybody deserves a prom or a homecoming, so it’s nice that we can help them provide, know that experience for them.”

Becca’s Closet will open next Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Additional times are April 23 from 12-4 p.m. and April 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Appointments can be made by calling 779-707-1255 or email director@ralm.faith.