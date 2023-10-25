ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau announced Wednesday that the city’s annual Christmas party, “Stroll on State,” will return this year.

The free event will be back for the 11th year downtown, featuring the lighting of the Rockford Christmas Tree.

At a press conference this afternoon, John Groh, president of the RACVB, said the main focus of the holiday event is to get visitors interested in the local businesses that line State Street.

“Doing this on Small Business Saturday is strategic because we want to kick off a strong holiday shopping season for local businesses, whether they’re downtown or anywhere else,” he said.

“Stroll on State” will take place in downtown Rockford on Saturday, November 25th on Thanksgiving weekend.